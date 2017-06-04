England’s Chris Wood leads Nordea Masters by 1 after three rounds

But he couldn’t find a spark on Barseback Golf & Country Club’s back nine and swallowed bogey-6 at 12 and gave another one back at No. 14.

Welshmen Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge were 4 under, one shot clear of a trio comprising Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, England’s Eddie Pepperell and China’s Li Haotong.

Wood was a disappointing 49th on his defence of his BMW PGA crown last week, but he put himself on course for immediate atonement with an excellent seven-birdie round as conditions remained cool and blustery at Barseback.

“It felt like quite an easy 68 for me”, Wood said.

“I had three or four shots where I lost a little bit of concentration in my backswing and that cost a few really bad shots”. There are some really good signs with my putting.

“It’s not been far off all year without showing any results”.

“The mental side of it is always a thing that’s kind of dragged me down but I’m enjoying my golf, I’ve got a great caddie on the bag that talks to me a lot”.

“If there’s wind this sort of strength tomorrow, there’s going to be guys who shoot four, five, six under”.

“After what happened in Portugal past year, getting the reprieve of getting my card back, it kind of made me think I need to work harder, but I need to relax as well”, Storm told Sky Sports. “If I do what I have done all week, I’ll be in with a chance”.

Donaldson held a two-stroke lead overnight, but a 75 on Saturday saw him relinquish top spot. Many would like to see the 20-year-old secure his first European Tour win if only because he plays the game with a refreshingly quick pace of play.

Wood began the day four shots off the lead but made the ideal start with a birdie on the first and picked up another shot on the fifth before dropping a shot on the sixth. He has two top-five finishes in the Open Championship (2008, 2009) to back up that claim.