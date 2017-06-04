Epic Banter Between Virender Sehwag And Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar added that Pakistan possess one of the most lethal bowling unit in the tournament, featuring the likes of Muhammad Amir and is capable to down India. On an Indian news channel, when asked about the result of the match between India and Pakistan, Viru said that India will win and fans in Pakistan will once again break their television sets and radios.

Shoaib Akhtar appeared baffled but retorted saying: “We have enough old Chinese TV sets which don’t work, so we (will) break them (instead)”.

The BCCI had earlier stated that it was calling upon interested candidates for the position of head coach of the national team and that to “ensure a fair and completely transparent process” a nominee of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the process of selecting the best candidate. He said it is India’s compulsion to ICC-sanctioned tournaments.

To which, Akhtar, who was live from Pakistan, gave a very amusing reply.

“Pakistan needs to play like Kohli, or even half of what how Kohli plays like”, said Akhtar.

As the cricketing world prepares to witness the epic clash between Pakistan and India, the players from the neighbouring sides are busy firing shots at one another.