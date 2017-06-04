EPS for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Expected At $0.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2016Q3.

Analysts expect Steelcase Inc. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. (NYSE:SCS) for 29,176 shares. 59,809 are held by Eqis Capital Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 106,671 shares stake. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 1.26M shares with $75.94M value, down from 1.80 million last quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 67,000 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc.

Several research analysts have commented on SCS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Voya Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.16% stake. (NYSE:SCS). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 78,325 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa accumulated 0.02% or 132,398 shares. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/03/north-star-investment-management-corp-acquires-new-stake-in-steelcase-inc-scs-updated-updated-updated.html. We have $18.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SCS worth $160.80 million more. The insider now directly owns 76,170 shares worth $1,329,167. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 10,561 shares stake. The firm acquired 125,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. (NYSE:SCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SCS’s profit would be $22.38 million giving it 22.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago. After posting $0.22 EPS for the previous quarter, Steelcase Inc.’s analysts now forecast -13.64 % negative EPS growth. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 11.15% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending.

Among 2 analysts covering Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. (NYSE:SCS) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 23 by Raymond James. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of XLNX in report on Monday, September 14 to “Buy” rating. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future. The company was initiated on Friday, November 4 by Seaport Global.

Steelcase Inc. provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.16. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steelcase by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crainsdetroit.com’s article titled: “Before Ford, Hackett built reputation on transforming Steelcase” and published on May 22, 2017 is yet another important article.

Receive Steelcase Inc. News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Steelcase Inc. with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.