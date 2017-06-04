Ernesto Valverde replaces Luis Enrique as Barcelona coach

Sid Lowe examines Luis Enrique’s legacy at Barcelona and evaluates the impact Ernesto Valverde could have at the club.

The 53-year-old Valverde has been widely touted to replace Luis Enrique, who announced earlier this year that he was exhausted and would not continue as Barcelona’s coach.

In 2015 he guided Bilbao to a 4-0 Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona, his only piece of silverware at the club, but lost the Copa del Rey final against Barca in the same year.

At a press conference, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the club had appointed Valverde for “many reasons”.

‘He has a style of working that fits our club, he loves using the youth system and he is also passionate about new technologies and their application to matches’.

Ernesto Valverde will be officially presented on Thursday. ‘He has the capacity, the criterion, the knowledge, the experience. There are many reasons why we chose him.

Valverde played alongside one-time Barcelona sporting director Txiki Begiristain and the former Barca B coach Eusebio who is now doing so well at Real Sociedad too.

He also coached Greek club, Olympiacos in two successful spells leading the Greek side to three league titles and two cups.

Valverde began his coaching career in 2003 managing Athletic Bilbao before enjoying spells at Espanyol, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Valencia.

Valverde’s arrival is expected to coincide with a transitional phase at Barcelona.

However, Barca have struggled at times this season, with bitter rivals Real Madrid getting the better of them in La Liga, while in the Champions League they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Juventus.

Valverde is no stranger to Barcelona, having played there from 1988-1990, but this will be his biggest managerial post by a long shot.