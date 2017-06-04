Errol Spence: ‘Not the super fighter that everyone keeps saying.’

Kell Brook was left “devastated” after his Sheffield homecoming at Bramall Lane was spoiled by a brilliant performance from American Errol Spence Jr to claim the IBF welterweight title, leaving the Briton with a second fractured eye socket in the space of nine months.

Spence arrived in the United Kingdom with a lot of expectation, and he more than lived up to the hype by forcing two knockdowns to disappoint a partisan 27,000-strong crowd at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane.

Spence is 22-0 with 19 knockouts.

“I got caught in the seventh round in the left eye”, said Brook, who was attempting to make the fourth defense of the title he earned by beating Shawn Porter in August 2014. He’s going to bring it and I’m going to bring it.

Las Vegas oddsmakers give Spence the edge with VegasInsider.com listing Brook as a 2-1 underdog. “I’m usually a character who is normally well rehearsed – but this time I have no words”. The 31-year-old is known for his ability to making quick work of his opponents with his strong combinations.

With the hometown crowd backing him all the way, Brook bravely fought on like the warrior he is but went down in the tenth and finally succumbed to the severity of his injury in the eleventh.

“There were no doubts coming into the fight”, said Spence. I’ve proved today I have a chin, I have true grit.

“It was caused by Errol Spence who is a great fighter and the better man won”. “It’s a joke, I mean, he’s a good fighter, but he’s never been anywhere near a boxer like me”.

“Not trying to take anything away from Spence, but Kell was controlling the fight and winning up until the point of the injury.I think around round 6 is when everything began to change”.

Brook was left with a swollen left eye after the match, a mirror of his last defeat to Golovkin, where his second eye was damaged. “I live to fight another day – I’m gutted that, in front of my home fans, I’ve lost my belt”. I showed I can take a punch and I can throw a punch. I’m sure he’s going to go into another fight that is going to be a nice, tune-up fight.

Brook did not attend the post-fight press conference and went straight to hospital after being examined in the ring.

‘I knew from round seven that the eye had gone and it progressed as the rounds went on, ‘ he continued. But this one would undoubtedly solve the one question that has lingered most in the two years since Floyd Mayweather’s retirement: Which fighter from boxing’s glamour division truly has next and can lead the sport into a new era?