EU, China back climate pact after Trump pulls out of Paris agreement

Non-governmental organizations are still hopeful about combating climate change even as US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord on Thursday, June 1. But that shouldn’t come as news.

West Virginia Coal Association Senior Vice President Chris Hamilton said US withdrawal from the Paris accord would build confidence in USA mining and industry even if it wouldn’t make major changes on the ground.

Trump repeatedly raged against India, China, and rest of the world on Thursday, casting the United States as a victim of global machinations.

“Climate finance is the biggest bad (from Trump’s decision)”, said Clare Shakya, director of climate change at the International Institute for Environment and Development think-tank in London.

In 2015, the United States, produced more than double the carbon dioxide emissions of China, and eight times as much as India.

The U.S. decision is “deeply regrettable, and by that I am really measuring myself”, Merkel told reporters.

Under the agreement, every country submitted a plan to lower greenhouse emissions and agreed to meet regularly and share progress.

US President Donald Trump says the Paris climate pact is unfair to the United States.

China said it was a responsible country that had been working hard on tackling climate change.

China, now the world’s largest polluter, has emerged as Europe’s unlikely partner in this and other areas – underlining Trump’s isolation on many issues.

Meanwhile, the United States remains a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the foundational agreement under which the Paris accord was negotiated.

“Five years ago, the idea of either [China or India] stopping – or even slowing – coal use was considered an insurmountable hurdle, as coal-fired power plants were thought necessary to satisfy the energy demands of these nations”. “This stands in contrast to the decisions of the US administration under President Trump, who appears intent on going in the opposite direction”. Democratic-led states of California, New York, and Washington pledged to uphold the global accord’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

“President Trump is sending the jobs and opportunities of the future for our children to other nations and positioning America to get left behind”, Peters said.

See more reactions from world leaders to the USA withdrawal from the Paris accord here. “The world can not wait – and neither will we”, the mayors wrote.

Supporters of the accord, including some leading American business figures, called Mr Trump’s move a blow to worldwide efforts to tackle dangers for the planet posed by global warming.

Yet other governments with smaller economies than the US have invested significant amounts too. “The Paris Agreement has already set in motion a process that can no longer be stopped: national climate policy and the global energy transition are advancing”.

California has set a goal of reducing its carbon emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, and OR is working to generate half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2040.