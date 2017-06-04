EU, China confirm common position on support for Ukraine – Tusk

The three co-hosted the 19th China-EU leaders’ meeting.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk said this on the results of the EU-China summit, which ended in Brussels on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“That is fulfilling due worldwide responsibility, abiding by global rules and respecting rule-based worldwide order”, the release quoted the premier as saying.

Li urged both sides to stay committed to a fair and free global trading and investment system, expand two-way opening-up, share with each other development opportunities and jointly face up challenges under the current worldwide political and economic situation.

The EU attaches great importance to promoting its trade ties with China and supports the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, they said, adding that the bloc is willing to further deepen cooperation with China on inter-connectivity and expand two-way investment. During her two-day official visit to Germany, Li also attended an annual meeting with Merkel, attended an innovation forum, and spoke with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The EU should make efforts to find a solution that is in line with the WTO rules, is fair to all nations and does not discriminate against China, Merkel said.

According to Article 15, WTO members should have stopped using the surrogate country approach to conduct anti-dumping investigations on China by December 11, 2016.

At a press conference following the meeting, Li urged the European Union to fulfill its obligations under Article 15 of the protocol on China’s accession to the WTO and thus send a signal that worldwide rules should be respected.

Under the surrogate country approach, WTO members use costs of production in a third country to calculate the value of products from countries on its “non-market economy” list, which includes China.

In turn, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang noted that the consistency in the EU-China relations helped to overcome instability in the world.

Witnessed by Li and Michel, a series of bilateral cooperation agreements were signed, covering fields including infrastructure, manufacturing, quality testing, telecommunications and logistics.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Center for European Studies at Renmin University of China, said the meeting came right after the EU and the United States were in conflict on issues from trade to climate change at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits, which were held last week.

China, he said, is willing to work with the European Union to promote the upcoming summit of the Group of 20 (G20), scheduled for July in Hamburg, Germany, so that it could make new contribution to spurring global economic growth and cooperation, and to improving global economic governance.