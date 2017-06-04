EU, China to reaffirm support for climate pact

But on Thursday, shortly after making the significant announcement that the USA was pulling out from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the White House could not say where President Trump stood on the scientific consensus that human activity contributes to climate change.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, Trump said.

He added: “Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it’s not invented by China. and we realize that this is a global consensus agreement and that as a big developing nation we should shoulder our worldwide responsibility”.

“I have always advocated that Congress should have a transparent role in oversight and approval of these important matters, and just as President Obama overstepped by entering into this agreement without Congressional approval, this decision by President Trump is also a mistake”, Ms. Stefanik said.

Trudeau vowed to continue working with U.S. states that support climate action “to drive progress on one of the greatest challenges we face as a world”. “If the president wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks”, they said. “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States”. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack.

President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon. “If we can’t, that’s fine”, the president said.

“This agreement is more about climate and more about others getting advantages”. So we can’t build the plants, but they can.

“This is an unprecedented forfeiture of American leadership which will cost us influence, cost us jobs, and invite other countries to walk away from solving humanity’s most existential crisis”, Kerry said.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to issue a statement reaffirming their stance on global warming following Trump’s announcement Thursday.

Macron said that he had asked his government to immediately begin work on the issue. “Pittsburgh stands with the world and will follow Paris agreement”.

The U.S. joins two other countries in rejecting the climate accord: Syria and Nicaragua.

In the year 2015, the Paris climate agreement was negotiated by representatives of 195 countries and was officially adopted by consensus on December 12, 2015. “With the president pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, L.A. will lead by committing to the goals of the accord – and will work closely with cities across America and the world to do the same”.