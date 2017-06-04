EU President warns Trump against Paris climate deal exit

“I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3 pm at The White House Rose Garden“.

If the United States withdraws from the Paris accord, signed by almost 200 countries, then it would be a huge setback to the worldwide efforts to curtail global warming given the fact that the USA is the largest polluter in the world.

Divisions between the United States and its western allies on climate change were laid bare at last weekend’s G7 summit in Sicily, when Mr Trump refused to endorse a legally binding commitment on climate change. “Ultimately he wants a fair deal for the American people and he will have an announcement coming on that shortly”.

“You’re going to find out very soon”, Trump said of his decision without indicating which way he is leaning.

Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn told reporters on Saturday in Sicily that the president had told his fellow G7 leaders that “the environment is very, very important to me, Donald Trump” – but voiced his concern that the USA was falling behind India and China in manufacturing.

President Trump is nearing a decision on whether to formally withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement – a landmark deal in which almost every country volunteered to curb its greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit global warming. In Oakland Wednesday, a number of organizations announced a partnership that would create design teams to address the impact climate change is having on the Bay Area.

A withdrawal would sit much better with US Senator David Perdue.

He added: “Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it’s not invented by China. and we realize that this is a global consensus agreement and that as a big developing nation we should shoulder our worldwide responsibility”.

White House aides have told reporters Trump favors exiting the deal, which the Obama administration joined in 2016.

Canada, the European Union, and China have said they will honor their commitments to the pact even if the United States withdraws.

But Trump campaigned on a promise to nix the deal, saying it would mean stricter environmental policies that would hobble the economy and cost jobs.

The push to remain in the agreement included efforts from Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who argued that leaving the Paris Agreement severely weakened the USA position on environmental and energy issues. Language for the withdrawal was still being prepared Wednesday, and will likely include specific legal conditions crafted by Trump’s administration.

The deal relies heavily on reductions in emissions by big polluter nations, and the United States is the world’s second-biggest carbon dioxide emitter behind China.

But other top Trump advisers, including daughter Ivanka and Gary Cohn, the head of the president’s National Economic Council, are said to favour staying in the treaty.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, German chancellor Angela Merkel said after the meeting.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 21 other Republican sent Trump a letter last week urging him to follow through on his campaign pledge to pull out of the climate accord.