But in the United States, President Donald Trump hailed his first foreign trip as a big success.

BERLIN (AP) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Berlin is still committed to strengthening trans-Atlantic relations after Merkel suggested Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S. “Look at the millions of cars they’re selling in the U.S. Terrible”, he reportedly said. “Terrible. We will stop this”.

Britain reacted Monday to Angela Merkel’s assertion that Germany could no longer “completely depend” on its traditional allies by saying it would continue to seek a “deep and special partnership” with Germany and the rest of Europe after Brexit.

Trump also criticised North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies for not spending more on defense and repeated the charge that some members owed “massive amounts of money” from past years.

“Never before has there been so much uncertainty about the political course, and so many contradictions in the president’s statements, four months after the inauguration of a new USA president”, Hardt told Reuters.

German opposition leader Martin Schulz accused Mr Trump of having tried to “humiliate” Mrs Merkel in Brussels. “There’s 100 percent commitment to Article 5”. Even though most of the Sunday shows discussed or mentioned Trump’s overseas trip, none of the shows reported on this perspective of his visit.

Trump offered a more positive assessment on Twitter Sunday, writing: “Just returned from Europe”.

But Merkel apparently thought differently.

“I have experienced this in the last few days”, she said, referring to a series of meetings with Trump and other world leaders.

Schinas, like Merkel, also referenced Brexit, saying: “the Commission works for the unity of the 27 member states” vis-a-vis the USA and the departing United Kingdom government.

Former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, also a frequent Trump critic, was more blunt.

Since 1945, the supreme strategic goal in Europe of the USSR and then Russian Federation was the severing of the US-German alliance.

Merkel’s statement came as an unsually stark declaration from the leader of Europe’s most powerful economy.

“They are a firm pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue to work to strengthen these relations”, he said, adding that Merkel had said before that Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

President Donald Trump still refuses to back the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change, blocking efforts by world leaders meeting in Sicily to get the new USA leader to endorse the treaty, Italy’s prime minister said today (26 May).

Some Trump aides want the U.S.to withdraw, saying the accord’s commitments to reduce greenhouse gases in future years will damage the US energy industry.

Merkel and Modi held one-on-one talks in her country retreat on Monday evening, which covered regional and global issues from climate change to Afghanistan and terrorism.

The German leader described the summit as “very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory”.