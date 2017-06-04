TEHRAN, Iran  Candidates backing reform of Iran’s clerically overseen government swept municipal elections in Tehran, taking all 21 local council seats in the country’s capital while moderate President Hassan Rouhani won a second term in office, authorities said on Monday. But addressing the leaders of 55 Muslim-majority countries, Trump said the meeting marked a “new chapter” that would bring lasting benefits for citizens of the US and those of the countries being represented at the meeting.While Trump has won some praise for his mollifying statements, this new persona has not convinced everyone in the Muslim world.Without formal relations, there aren’t direct flights between the two nations. “Our missiles are for peace and for defence”, he said.

“The US leaders should know that whenever we need a missile test because of a technical aspect, we will test”, Rouhani said in a news conference on Monday.

Rouhani also slammed Saudi Arabia, saying that the kingdom “has never seen a ballot box” while Iran just hosted a successful presidential election in which over 40 million people voted.

In a speech to Arab Muslim leaders in Riyadh on Sunday, Trump singled out Iran as the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France is convinced that Iran under Rouhani will have “an important role in the pacification” of the region.

Rouhani also saidthe May 19’s election showed Iranians wanted more democracy and interaction with the world, adding this would lead to much-needed economic progress. “When they attacked Afghanistan (and) Iraq, when they made sanctions against Iran”.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated on Wednesday that Iran is “heedless” of what the “enemy” says and will continue its missile program.

The nuclear agreement Mr Rouhani’s government reached with global powers in 2015, under which most worldwide sanctions have been lifted in return for Iran curbing its nuclear programme, is likely to remain safe.

In his first press conference after confirming his victory in last Friday elections, Rouhani defined the Saudi Arabia people as a friend, whom, he assured, we have always wanted, and he said to trust that the government of the Al-Saud monarchy “will choose the right path ‘”.

From this, it seems that Trump will fight against the Iranian Regime, their spread of terrorism, and their abuse of their own people. “Although he was not among us in the election, he predicted these days well, telling me what great religious, national and revolutionary duties I had”, Dr Rouhani added. However, the Elders also warned that inflammatory rhetoric towards Iran can aggravate sectarianism and fuel current and future wars, and called on all leaders to exercise restraint.