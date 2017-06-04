President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he will announce his decision on whether the United States should leave the 2016 Paris Accord Thursday at the White House.

Trump, who has called global warming a “hoax”, promised during his presidential campaign to pull the US out of the deal.

What’s not quite clear yet is whether Trump intends to pull out of the Paris agreement itself, or the entire treaty underlining all global climate change negotiations, called the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

China says it will work with the European Union to uphold the worldwide agreement on climate change even if the US pulls out.

Last week, more than 20 Republican senators, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, sent a letter to Trump asking him to leave the Paris Climate Agreement.

Hundreds of United States companies, including Nike, Starbucks and Mars, also signed a joint letter warning Mr Trump a withdrawal would threaten “American prosperity”.

She’s criticizing what she says are “destructive and short-sighted” decisions by the Trump administration. The deal relies heavily on reductions in emissions by big polluter nations, and the United States is the world’s second-biggest carbon dioxide emitter behind China. While a shift of focus back onto fossil fuels will undoubtedly provide jobs growth in the short-term, whether the president believes in climate change or not, the future of energy is in renewables.

Some northern European countries are criticizing the USA for its expected withdrawal from the Paris climate accords.

In Denmark, climate minister Lars Christian Lilleholt said that “if true, this is a really, really bad signal from the United States”.

The European Union and China spell out their continued commitment to the deal in a draft joint statement, obtained by CNN, which is slated to be published Friday regardless of what Trump announces.

Musk indicated that he had been trying to persuade Trump to remain part of the climate agreement.

Under Obama, Washington had pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. The organization’s main Twitter page quoted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying, “Climate change is undeniable”.

A frustrated German Chancellor Angela Merkel later warned that Europe “must take its fate into its own hands”, citing the differences with Washington on climate change as evidence of their divergent paths. Tesla’s Elon Musk threatened to quit White House advisory councils if the president pulls out. His agency was responsible for numerous multilateral issues, including climate change and ozone depletion. The U.S., he said, is “well positioned to compete” with the agreement in place and staying in means “a seat at the negotiating table to ensure a level playing field”.

A spokesman for the American Petroleum Industry, which represents US oil and gas companies, said it had no position on the Paris agreement, but pointed out recent declines in USA carbon emissions to near 30-year lows – a trend driven by increased natural gas use replacing coal.