European Stocks Edge Lower as Bank Shares Slide With Bond Yields

He also said the USA dollar recently has weakened slightly because of “changes in perceptions of policies of other central banks in tandem with U.S. monetary policy”.

Aside from Draghi’s dovish comments, the euro was also weighed down by Eurozone concerns such as the Greek bailout and Italian elections.

James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin Securities in Sydney, attributed most of the currency’s decline on Tuesday to a German press report saying Athens may opt out of its next bailout payment if creditors can not strike a debt relief deal. South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index reversed early gains to fall 0.58%.

“The bailout payments are necessary to meet existing debt repayments due in July, so if Greece were to forgo this bailout payment the probability of a default would spike, reopening the discussion around a Grexit from the Euro-zone”, said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin in Sydney. With President Draghi doing his rounds talking about a lack of inflation and the continuing merits of the accommodative European Central Bank policy, Euro bulls really need a reading to which they can point, to strengthen the argument that inflation is picking up and Mr. Draghi needs to be more vigilant than he thinks in starting to prepare the Eurozone for a shift in monetary policy. So did a statement by ECB President Mario Draghi reiterating the need for “substantial” stimulus given subdued inflation.

Friday’s retreat, and Italian assets fell as former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi raised the prospect of an early election. Stateside, markets in the USA were closed on Monday for Memorial Day. The British pound lost 0.3 per cent, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars slid 0.2 per cent.

Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.2 percent.

European blue-chip stocks fell 0.2 per cent yesterday, with Italy’s banking index sliding 3.4 per cent, its biggest loss in almost four months, after two lenders sought help to cover a capital shortfall.

Sterling is down 0.2% this morning at $1.281, after a new opinion poll showed that the Conservatives have a lead of just six percentage points over Labour.

The US dollar slipped 0.4% against its Japanese counterpart to 110.85 yen, but remained mired in its recent narrow range between last week’s high of 112.13 and May 18’s low of 110.24. Traders are now eyeing data expected out later on Tuesday including French GDP data and German and US inflation data for May.

United States crude futures were little changed at US$49.82 a barrel.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.1 per cent.

Gold advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1,269.44 an ounce.