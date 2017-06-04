European Union says Paris agreement to endure despite U.S. withdrawal

“The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet”, Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.

“It is disappointing internationally that the U.S.is not going to have a leading role in combating climate change“, said Burdock.

It’s not just Philly that is reacting to Trump’s move.

“I don’t want anything to get in our way”.

“I don’t believe fighting reality is a good strategy – not for America, not for anybody”.

Mr Trump’s decision has drawn criticism and opposition from other countries and climate scientists. “If we can, great – if we can’t, that’s fine”.

However the other countries may change, China will continue to pursue innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, bear in mind its domestic requirements for sustainable growth, step up concrete efforts to deal with climate change and faithfully implement the Paris Agreement.

Before leaving office, Mr Obama helped shepherd the landmark worldwide pact that commits all signatory nations to limiting global warming caused by carbon emissions.

“It fails to live up to our environmental ideals”, Trump said of the accord. Although there will be no financial and economic impact on the country, it will have a huge impact on the environment since the United States is one of the major emitters of greenhouse gases.

“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children”, said the former U.S. president.

He said that under the accord, China can steadily grow its carbon footprint until 2030.

Merkel’s spokesman said the Chancellor was “disappointed” in Trump’s decision.

“I think it slows down this rush toward punitive measures against the United States industrial base and mining industry”, Hamilton said.

“The world needs to know that President Trump does not speak for all Americans”. We will succeed – because we are fully committed. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., tweeted.

President Trump announced Thursday that USA commitments under the climate change agreement were null and void effective immediately.

Trump said the agreement was bad for the US economy.

It called the withdrawal “reckless” and would “waste increasingly finite US diplomatic resources”.

Under the terms of the Paris accord, which entered into force November 4, the earliest the United States can drop out of the deal is 2020 – the same year Trump is expected to run for re-election.

By withdrawing the U.S. from the climate deal, he fulfilled his major campaign promise and overturned the major foreign policy accomplishment of his predecessor Barack Obama.

The American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s biggest trade group, meanwhile, issued a statement saying it had never taken an official position on the Paris accord.

Leaving the 2015 Paris accord would hardly translate into a substantial increase in new jobs as the fossil fuel industries were highly automated, Xinhua said.