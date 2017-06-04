Everything Deepika Padukone wore on Day 2 of Cannes 2017

U.S. model Bella Hadid (L) and her father Mohamed Hadid arrive on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film “Ismael’s Ghosts” (Les Fantomes d’Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Each year the Cannes Film Festival sees the French Riviera turn into one big red carpet teeming with scantily clad stars using sartorial statements to promote their latest films.

However, Bella’s racy thigh-high slit proved problematic for her as she greeted a friend on the red carpet, accidentally showing off her nude control trousers beneath her dress in the process.

Will Smith and Pedro Almodovar have reignited the row over Netflix at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The top of Bella Hadid’s dress had a corset-style design along with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Cannes Film Festival is now noted for its red carpet fashion display, as well as for the quality of its film titles. But as the 20-year-old model posed for the photographers along with her dad Mohamed Hadid, her frock fell open at the front to reveal her matching pink underwear.

The “Murder” star donned an outfit by her favourite designer, Georges Hobeika, just like past year.

The brand shared the red carpet photos of the “Piku” star on their official Twitter handle. The 25-year-old model captioned the video, “She loves me”. She paid the price for wearing a dangerously high slit dress.

More than her slinky outfits, it is her confidence which makes her as sexy as she is.

Padukone looked elegant and sophisticated as she made her way to the red carpet as the ambassador of the global cosmetic giant L’Oréal Paris on day 2 of the gala May 18. She added, “Ever since prom … it’s always been what I wanted to wear, but I never could”.

Gone Girl actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, 25, also hit the red carpet at Cannes in a dress similar to Hadid’s.

Lily-Rose Depp: Take away the gold detail and this is just an oversized t-shirt.