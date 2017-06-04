Dan Coats, the current US director of national intelligence, declined to comment Tuesday on a Washington Post report that said the president had asked him to publicly deny any collusion between Russian Federation and Trump’s campaign. The report Wednesday says the Russians zeroed in on Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, a former head of US military intelligence who was a key Trump campaign adviser.

Earlier this month, former acting attorney general Sally Yates testified that she expected White House officials to “take action” after warning that Flynn had misled administration officials about his contacts with Russian Federation.

The retired lieutenant general is a key witness in the Russian Federation probe, which has roiled the first months of President Donald Trump’s presidency with a spate of negative news reports.

Two of the nation’s top intelligence officials and a former CIA director all testified.

“The goal was to ensure that experts in key agencies had access to information and intelligence relevant to Russian actions so that we could have as full an appreciation as possible on the scope, nature, and intentions of this Russian activity”, Brennan said.

Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Tuesday they will consider “interim steps” to compel Flynn to hand over documents related to its Russian Federation, short of citing him for contempt, after he refused to comply with a subpoena.

The committee is investigating Russia’s campaign meddling and possible ties to President Donald Trump’s associates.

If true, and Trump was attempting directly and indirectly to discredit the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an obstruction-of-justice charge would not seem like much of a stretch.

The Washington Post reported that then Trump adviser Michael Flynn urged the Russian ambassador not to overreact.

Brennan was testifying Tuesday before the House intelligence committee about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

News reports that Trump asked his national intelligence director and National Security Agency chief to state publicly there was no evidence of collusion have heightened criticism.

Brennan told the House intelligence committee on Tuesday that he was the first US official to call out the Russians for their activities.

Brennan said he believed he was the first official to raise the matter of election interference with the Russians, citing a phone conversation he had on August 4 previous year with FSB head Alexander Bortnikov. Prior says the form was filled out in late November. Brennan says he told the head of the FSB that if Russian Federation continued to interfere, it would backfire and prevent any warming of relations.

He said the Russian official denied such interference but also said he would relay the concern to President Vladimir Putin.

The Justice Department says Robert Mueller’s work at a law firm that represented relatives and associates of President Donald Trump does not disqualify him from overseeing an FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian Federation.

Coats and Rogers refused to comply with the requests, which they both deemed to be inappropriate, according to two current and two former officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private communications with the president.

At that same hearing, former director of national intelligence James Clapper said that Moscow’s leaders “must be congratulating themselves for having exceeded their wildest expectations with a minimal expenditure of resource”, a reference not only to the outcome of the 2016 race but also to the chaos that has characterized the early months of the Trump administration.

Former CIA Director John Brennan is set to testify publicly about the intelligence underpinning the Obama administration’s conclusion that Russian Federation interfered in the 2016 election.

On CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer”, Schiff said the House committee would mirror its Senate counterpart by issuing more specific subpoenas that Flynn would have a harder time avoiding with the protection of the Fifth Amendment.

Discussing last year’s US election, ex-CIA Chief Brennan said he had anxious about the contacts that USA intelligence detected Russian officials were having with Trump associates. The FBI is also conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russian Federation and the Trump campaign.