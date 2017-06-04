Former President Obama offered his condolences Saturday to former White House National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, who passed away Friday. But to normal people around the world, Brzezinsky was more known as a deranged person whose rabid anti-Russian rhetoric persisted for 50 years.

“I love you Dad #HailToTheChief“, his daughter Mika, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe“, wrote on Instagram.

Brzezinski was plucked by Carter from the academic world and saw numerous Soviet Union’s foreign policy moves as evidence it could not be trusted. According to The New York Times, Brzezinski rejected a U.S. -Soviet-China dynamic embraced by one of his predecessors, Henry Kissinger, and instead favored “deliberate “strategic deterioration” in relations with Moscow, and closer ties to China”.

“We can’t have an intelligent foreign policy unless we have an intelligent public, because we’re a democracy”, Brzezinski said.

He later taught at Harvard and Columbia University, and became a USA citizen in 1958. Having studied Zbig’s impressive background and his scholarly and political writings, I called on him to advise me on foreign policy issues during my first presidential campaign.

The “inquisitive and innovative” son of a Polish diplomat, Mr Brzezinski was a “natural choice” as national security adviser, Mr Carter said in his tribute.

Brzezinski previously had worked in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration. During the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis, Brzezinski believed negotiations were going nowhere and started pushing for military action. When the communists took over Poland at the end of World War Two, the family remained in the West.

He graduated from Harvard in 1953 with a doctorate in government.

Brzezinski helped Carter bridge wide gaps between the rigid Egyptian and Israeli leaders, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, leading to the Camp David accords. He also authored several books on foreign policy. Michelle and I send our condolences to his beloved wife Emilie, and his children Ian, Mark and Mika.