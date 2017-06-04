Ex-wife of Liberia’s former leader appears on torture charge

The United Kingdom authorities’ arrest of Agnes Reeves Taylor in London for her alleged role in torture committed during Liberia’s first civil war is a meaningful step for justice, Human Rights Watch said today.

Wearing a grey top under a black blazer, she appeared at Westminster magistrates court yesterday.

She has been charged with four torture offences, for alleged crimes committed during the West African nation’s conflict between 1989 and 1991.

The defendant, who denies all the allegations, was remanded in custody and will formally enter a plea at the Old Bailey later this month.

Taylor served as president from 1997 to 2003, when he was forced into exile.

He was convicted in The Hague in 2012 of war crimes that included terrorism, murder, rape and using child soldiers.

Taylor is now serving a 50-year sentence in a British prison for supporting rebels who committed atrocities in Sierra Leone.

The Geneva-based organization Civitas Maxima, which has documented war crimes during the Liberian civil wars, reported that the charges against Reeves Taylor are highly significant.

The other three charges allege that “as a public official or person acting in an official capacity together with others unknown at Gbarnga, Liberia, intentionally inflicted severe pain or suffering on an individual in the performance or purported performance of her official duties”.

