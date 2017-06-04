Explosions at funeral in Kabul kill at least 6, injure 87

Pictures from the site show the place littered with bodies, with many of them ripped apart.

Hundreds of demonstrators calling for President Ashraf Ghani to step down clashed with police on Friday, prompting officials to beat them back with live rounds in the air, tear gas and water cannon. “We must stay strong and united”.

One of the bloodiest weeks in Kabul for months began with the devastating truck bomb attack in the city’s diplomatic zone on Wednesday morning which killed more than 80 people and wounded more than 460.

In a televised address, Abdullah said three suicide bombers were among the mourners attending the funeral.

Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and other high-ranking officials were said to be present at the time of blasts.

Salim was the son of Alam Ezadyar, the deputy speaker of the upper house of Afghanistan’s Parliament.

Salim Ezadyar was one of several people killed during the protest on Friday attended by more than a thousand people in central Kabul.

Mr. Yamamoto underscored that the incident “follows so much violence this week across the country, in Khost, in Kabul and in other provinces”, referring to a truck explosion on Wednesday that reportedly killed almost 100 people and wounded hundreds of others near the presidential palace and foreign embassies.

Masood’s son, Ahmad Zubair Masood, who is also among the protesters, used the term “Afghan Spring” to describe the demonstrations in Kabul.

A couple of hundred protesters had passed the night under two big tents on a road near the presidential palace following Friday’s demonstration.

The string of high-profile attacks has raised serious concerns about the ability of Afghan authorities and security forces to provide even the most basic levels of protection for citizens.

A statement from the president’s office said officials determined that an investigation must be undertaken to find out what exactly happened that led to the violence and identify those who acted against the law.

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a auto bomb attack in Kabul on 31 May 2017. There has been no claim of responsibility. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahdid said in a statement that the militant group was not involved.

The Taliban claimed responsibility at the start of the holy period for a vehicle bombing that killed at least 18 people last Saturday in eastern Afghanistan.

“If you look at the larger picture in Afghanistan, this is the failure of all those foreign countries who came into Afghanistan under the USA leadership”. The Taliban are now in control of approximately 40 per cent of the country, although they hold no cities.

The demonstration left seven people dead and 10 others injured, according to Najeeb Danish the spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of the Interior.

In the first three months of the year at least 715 civilians were killed across the country, after nearly 3,500 last year – the deadliest on record for Afghan civilians.

But district governor Imamuddin Qureshi told VOA that Afghan forces are fiercely retaliating to push the Taliban back and military reinforcements have also arrived from the provincial capital of Kunduz to assist them.