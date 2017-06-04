Explosions, gunfire reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines

AN unidentified gunman killed himself after opening fire at the casino of Resorts World Manila in Pasay City around midnight on Thursday.

The bodies were found in the smoky gambling room by firefighters and all died from suffocation and smoke inhalation, Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said. “Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom”, he added.

Johnny said apart from patrons screaming in panic, he did not hear the attacker identify himself or shout during the attack at the resort located across the street from one of the main terminals at the Philippines International Airport.

Dela Rosa said the man, who appeared to be acting alone, walked into one of the gambling rooms and fired the rifle at a large television screen, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight.

“With an incident like this, especially at Resorts World Manila, we certainly would ratchet that (security) up even more.certainly an issue we will buckle down on”, Lawrence Ho, 40, who owns casinos in Manila and Macau, told Reuters in Hong Kong.

She said the police are being careful in clearing the hotel as the police are experiencing zero visibility due to the thick smoke that covers each floors of the establishment. “We can not attribute this to terrorism“.

The incident comes as the Philippines army is fighting militants linked to the so-called Islamic State group for control of the city of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao. Some of the wounded were injured jumping from the hotel’s second floor balconies to escape the shooting, the spokesman, Fernando Atienza told the paper.

Resorts World Manila is a hotel heavily populated by tourists. “I can confirm that shots were fired”, a Resorts World official, Stephen James Riley, told reporters.

Video showed smoke coming from the upper floors of buildings.

Dela Rosa said the gunman apparently barged into a room on the fifth floor of the Maxims hotel connected to the mall and casino, laid on the bed, blanketed himself, doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire, AP reported.

The incident sparked a security lockdown and authorities initially said there were no casualties, but appear to have only found the bodies while sweeping the complex after the gunman’s body was recovered.

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”, he said.

The Philippines has been on heightened alert amid a crisis in the south of the country, where militant violence has left at least 171 people dead. Duterte also suggested he might extend martial law through year’s end or impose it nationwide, alarming critics.

President Rodrigo Duterte this month declared martial law in the bottom third of the country as army forces battled against an uprising by a group affiliated with the so-called “Islamic State“.