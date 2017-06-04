Fact Checking Trump’s Paris Agreement Speech

It is “irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement can not be renegotiated”, they added in response to Trump saying he’d “begin negotiations to re-enter – whether the Paris accord, or really, an entirely new transaction – on terms that are fairer to the United States“.

The governors of California, New York and Washington, whose states account for a fifth of USA economic output, pledged to do all they could to stick to their commitments under the deal, the Hill reported.

In December 2015, 195 countries agreed on a broad range of goals to combat climate change.

In his speech, Trump painted a picture of a global cabal dictating America’s actions and economy. “So we’re getting out but we’ll start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”.

The pact was “very unfair” to the United States and beneficial to other major polluters like China and India, the president claimed.

In a statement, the United Nations said it “regrets the announcement” and said the deal “cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single party”.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama, whose administration was involved in the creation of the Paris accord, said, “The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created”.

Germany’s Angela Merkel, who in the past has been dubbed the “climate chancellor” for her efforts to fight global warming, said her country would “continue to fulfil our obligations under the Paris climate agreement as part of the European framework”.

While America’s exit from the 2015 accord is not expected to doom the deal, it will weaken the agreement and could hurt USA businesses, the very thing Trump says his decision will help. I call on them: “‘Come here with us to work together on concrete solutions for our climate'”.

In a separate address in English, Macron responded to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan, saying, “Make the Planet Great Again!”

A group known as The Climate Mayors – comprising 88 USA mayors of cities including Chula Vista; Pittsburgh; Phoenix, Arizona; Dubuque, Iowa, and others – wrote a letter to the president on Thursday saying they will “adopt, honor and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement”.

Donald Trump, announcing his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, argued the deal would have led to an insignificant global temperature drop.

“As a global company with customers that span that world, HPE stands with leading businesses and the worldwide community in reaffirming strong support for the Paris Agreement”.

Consistently in favour of pulling out were Bannon and Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller, who was involved in writing Trump’s Paris remarks, and Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Unfortunately, the first to suffer from this injudicious decision is the American people”, the group, an alliance of climate activists, said.