Facts Trump Got Wrong on His Attack of the Green Climate Fund

The price of oil has fallen sharply as investors bet that President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement will increase the country’s oil and gas production.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, the BBC quoted the three leaders as saying in a joint statement.

Trump said: The Green Climate Fund is a $100 billion fund.

But the US withdrawal means it is now under less pressure to bring emissions to a peak substantially earlier than 2030, or to introduce even tougher commitments, as the Paris agreement allows.

The US withdrawal will likely weaken the global efforts in addressing climate change, particularly because other countries may relax their efforts to curb greenhouse gases.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based research university published a study in April 2016 titled ‘How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?’ showing that if countries abided by their pledges in the deal, global warming would slow by between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by 2100. Macron reportedly told Trump that France would continue to work with the United States on diplomatic issues in general, but not on climate change, and issued a statement saying the Paris accord will not, as Trump suggested several times in his speech in the Rose Garden on Thursday, be renegotiated.

That is, that Trump is judged by different standards than previous US presidents for doing the same things they’ve done. The states plan to forge ahead with their Paris agreement commitments, and hope that other states will join them in taking the matter into their own hands.

The U.S. might have walked away from the Paris Agreement, but that doesn’t mean all its cities and states will do the same. Cement makers say they use alternative fuels for 15 percent of their power needs.

“Measuring with precision from my perspective the degree of human contribution is very challenging, but it still begs the question, what do we do about it?” he said.

Stanton said there is a symbolic aspect to mayors reiterating their commitment to acting on climate change as the White House withdraws from the deal.

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement comes as no surprise. “I call on them, come and work here with us to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment”. Without U.S. leadership, achieving the voluntary targets agreed to by the 195 countries that signed the accord will be far more hard.

The Trump administration’s announcement undermines a key pillar in the fight against climate change and damages the world’s ability to avoid the most risky and costly effects of climate change.

Mr Peduto then took the opportunity to get a dig in about the United States presidential election.