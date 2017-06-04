Fake Media prevent Americans from hearing real story

US President Donald Trump defended his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, on Sunday evening amid swirling allegations that he sought a secret communications link to Russian Federation, saying that he had full confidence in him and that he was a good person.

Expanding teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands are being recruited to deal with the drumbeat of new revelations about Moscow’s interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

The White House did not acknowledge the meeting or Kushner’s attendance until March.

The latest furor was stirred up after The Washington Post reported late Friday that Kushner – arguably Trump’s closest White House aide, and husband to the president’s eldest daughter Ivanka – made a pre-inauguration proposal to the Russian ambassador to set up a secret, bug-proof link with the Kremlin.

“They are not our friends”, he said.

Congressional Democrats Sunday demanded to hear directly from top White House adviser Jared Kushner over allegations of proposed secret back-channel communications with Russian Federation, saying the security clearance of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law may need to be revoked.

Since he came into office in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration at press leaks coming from the White House or the USA intelligence agencies, and in February he said that he had ordered an investigation of those “criminal” acts and that those responsible for the leaks would pay a big “price”. “Gave me full details!”

Mr Kushner’s entanglement in the Russian scandal would take the investigation into the inner sanctum of the White House.

During the Monica Lewinsky investigation, the Clinton White House brought on a dedicated group of lawyers and a created a separate media operation to handle investigation-related inquiries so they didn’t completely subsume the president’s agenda. “In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person”. He added: “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist”.

Trump returned to Washington to face a cascade of other worries related to the Russian Federation probe in the coming days, including expected testimony by fired former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey before a Senate committee. Nonetheless, Lewandowski has the trust of the president – an advantage that many of Trump’s aides lack.

President Donald Trump is assailing internal leaks as he considers an overhaul of his White House staff and grapples with a burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.

Kushner has expressed a willingness to testify about his meetings with Russian officials including the ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.

“Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing and, again, it comes back to whatever the communication is, comes back into the government and shared across the government so it’s not a bad thing to have multiple communication lines to any government”, he said.

Meanwhile, a parade of senior Republicans appeared on United States airwaves on Sunday to tamp down the story’s significance, some saying it was not all that unusual to seek to establish “back channel” ties with a foreign government.

The back channel was meant to connect Michael Flynn, who later became Trump’s first national security adviser, with Russian military leaders, said the person, who wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy considerations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump officials were preparing to establish a “war room” to address an issue that has begun to dominate his young presidency. He has signaled he will make a decision on whether to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Trump also has to decide soon on a Pentagon recommendation to add more USA and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation troops in Afghanistan, as well as boosting reinforcement for the beleaguered Afghan military.