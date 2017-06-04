Families of sweethearts killed in Manchester attack send ‘love’ to London

“It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

The attack, which Britain’s Metropolitan Police described as a “protracted incident”, began when a vehicle struck pedestrians on the London Bridge and concluded at the nearby Borough Market, where the suspects attempted to stab multiple people.

In a joint statement issued by Greater Manchester Police, their families wished those injured by last night’s attack in London a “speed recovery”. All three were shot dead.

While none of the attackers were identified, counterterrorism police conducted a raid Sunday in Barking, in east London, in connection with the assault and made 12 arrests. More homes in the area were being searched.

Rowley says the injured civilian’s injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation.

Heavily armed police officers responded to the bridge attack, and more officers rushed to investigate reports of stabbings at the market.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, he said.

London Ambulance Service said 48 people were taken to several area hospitals.

London’s assistant police commissioner says eight police officers fired “an unprecedented number” of bullets at the three men suspected of carrying out the attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants. This is the second time Khan has addressed the public in response to a terror attack since becoming mayor, and he repeated his previous insistence that London remains one of the safest global cities in the world. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

He took the photograph after the men had been shot.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump tweeted.

The Muslim Council of Britain also condemned the attack and praised the emergency services.

President Trump, who said earlier Sunday on Twitter that “we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, attacked Khan for telling people not to be alarmed in the wake a major terror attack on the city, the third attack in the United Kingdom in just a few months.

After the London Bridge attack on Saturday, social media users complained that pedestrians were not being protected. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU.

News of the London Bridge atrocity, coming so soon after a similar attack in Westminster, triggered calls for security measures to be installed on the historic bridge – but COLC revealed it has “no current plans” to do so on Friday.

“It was horrific”, he said.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

He said he believed there were more than three attackers. Some of the wounded pleaded for help, Ansah said.

“I do not want to see my children grow up in a world where they are afraid to go to the mall, or a concert, or travel the world”, Scheer said. “It could have happened to me too”.

An Australian and four French nationals were among those hospitalised, their governments said, while a Spaniard was slightly wounded. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the “abominable and cowardly” attack and said France will continue fighting “terrorism with all our strength alongside Britain and all other countries concerned”.

Saturday’s attack was reminiscent of another on Westminster Bridge on March 22, when Khalid Masood, 52, drove a vehicle into pedestrians, killing four people. Masood was shot dead by police. Abedi died at the scene. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified.

Grande, who will headline a benefit concert in Manchester later Sunday alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said he had visited the officer in hospital and heard his first-hand account of the attack.

On Sunday morning, May’s Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party announced they were suspending campaigning for parliamentary elections – less than a full day in the case of Labour – as a mark of respect to the victims.

But May said the election would go ahead on Thursday as planned.