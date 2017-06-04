Families reflect on military service at Phoenix National Cemetery

President Donald Trump is thanking the men and women who died in service to the United States. “Everyone embraces its way of life, not just a profession, not just a job but a calling and it’s the highest calling for an American, which I am very proud to be”.

After the retirement ceremony, the participants splintered into several groups to ensure flags adorn every veteran’s grave.

This year, the guest speaker was William Cathcart, a retired WTOC station vice president and general manager. “This is the best way you can honor the sacrifice of those who died for our freedoms today”.

VFW Post 6683 Commander Jim Rathburn said when the event began, only a handful of volunteers helped in the cause.

Veterans and active duty military members and their families witnessed the powerful moments of the 21-gun salute.

Right up the road in Lawton, historical reenactors dressed up as 1800s U.S. Marshall’s to remember the life of Lawton’s first police chief, Heck Thomas. “But they were all angels sent to us by God and they all share one title in common and that is the title of hero, real heroes”.

Michael Martinez, Vietnam Veteran said, “That’s the hard part for a lot of us, knowing that we know, everybody in here knows somebody that didn’t come back, one way or another”. “We have to keep that memory alive, and we have to pass it along to their children”. John Hoeven, R-N.D. Johnson spoke about the importance of the day.

“[Some people] don’t understand what Memorial Day is really about”.

Among the veterans in attendance was David F. Richards Jr. “I’m so proud of him and our soldiers and military men and women everywhere”, said Bridgeman.

“So I’m gonna go on a little campaign to try and educate people on just what Memorial Day is”, he added.

Before the Post 500 ceremony, another group was out on the water off Tybee’s shore.

Mattis said their fighting spirit persists, passed down through the ranks, and echoes in those who fight on today “on the air, on land, and at sea”.

Wanda and Ed Frappier have attended numerous Memorial Day programs at the park.

“All our products are unique pieces of art that are signed, dated and numbered by the artist, Gerrad Vickers, a Former US Serviceman”, said the spokesperson of the Iron Flag Company. “Having known great things, he said, they are content with silence”, he said. The group sang “America the handsome”. There’s a reason why it means so much to them, it’s a symbol of unity and honor.