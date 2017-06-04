Family honors hero killed in racist train attack

The victims of the attack were remembered at a vigil in Portland on Saturday. “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America”.

According to local media, Christian has a long history of violence and radical politics. Christian was also booked under one count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a misdemeanor, and two counts of second-degree intimidation, an OR hate crimes law.

A Facebook page for the event says there would be speakers and live music in “one of the most liberal areas on the West Coast”. It says it will feature Kyle Chapman, who describes himself as an American nationalist and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. Mr Chapman was arrested at a March 4 protest in Berkeley, California.

The University of California, Berkeley, has been criticized for cancelling an appearance by conservative commentator Ann Coulter in April and another by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos in February.

President Donald Trump on Monday condemned as “unacceptable” the stabbing deaths of two men who defended two young women being targeted by a suspected white supremacist on a train in Oregon. Trump (or, let’s be real, one of his aides) tweets a quick praise of people standing up to “hate and intolerance”, when his presidency is based on stoking the flames of racial hatred and intolerance. “Our prayers are w/ them”, the tweet said.

Wheeler said he appreciated Trump’s words but stressed the need for action. At a vigil Saturday near the train station, almost 1,000 people gathered around a mound of bouquets and photographs, praising the men as heroes and saying they hoped others would stand up against hate.

The mother of one of the targets of the rant said she was overwhelmed with gratitude and sadness for the strangers who died defending her daughter, 16-year-old Destinee Mangum.

She and her friend had chose to move to a different part of the train because they were scared and then strangers jumped in to stand up to their harasser, Mangum told the news station. She said he was being “belligerent and loud” and made anti-Muslim and racist slurs.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn’t be here and to get out of his country”.

“He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should just kill ourselves”, she said.

Frightened by his outburst, the pair moved away to the back of the train. “I’ve talked to most of his coworkers today, and several of them said it’s just like Rick to step in and help somebody out”.

The third victim, Micah Fletcher, 21, is being treated at a hospital with serious injuries. His girlfriend, Miranda Helm, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he was recovering his strength in the hospital. It was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.

Spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson told The Oregonian that the suspect was using “hate speech or biased language” while riding a MAX train.

The women, who had left the train before officers arrived, were later in contact with authorities, according to police, who have not released their identities.

On Friday, police said detectives wanted to speak to the two women.

Christian served prison time after holding up employees at a convenience store with a gun in 2002, court records show.

In 2010, he was charged with theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

Macy recalled Namkai-Meche holding a phone up to Christian, she wasn’t sure if he was recording the incident or showing him something.

Then one of the trio interceded and said, “You can’t disrespect these young ladies like that”, Mangum said, and an argument ensued.

Her stepmother, Angel Sauls, said the attack had been particularly hard on their family because Sauls is black and Coco and her father are white.

