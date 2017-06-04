Family of suspect in Portland stabbing offers condolences

I call it patriotism! “This is America. Get out if you don’t like free speech”, he shouted in the court.

Christian, 35, did not enter a plea and has another court date June 7. His court-appointed attorney, Gregory Scholls, has not returned a call. Three men tried to intervene, then were stabbed by Christian, who then fled the scene at the Hollywood TS Transit station in the largest city of Oregon. One of the girls is Muslim and was wearing a hijab.

Commotion erupted outside the courtroom as the man charged with stabbing three men aboard a Portland light-rail train was arraigned. He attended Christian’s court hearing but did not speak with reporters.

Wheeler said the city is in mourning from a deadly stabbing on a light-rail train and that the events would exacerbate tensions.

Micah Fletcher said in a Facebook video Wednesday that the young women must be traumatized.

“Without them, we probably would be dead right now”, said 16-year-old Destinee Mangum, who, nearly in wonderment, added, “They didn’t even know me”.

Later in May, he posted this hateful message on his Facebook, “I want a job in Norway cutting off the heads of people that Circumcize [sic] Babies.Like if you agree!”

According to The Oregonian, a witness to the stabbings said Namkai-Meche’s last words before being taken away by paramedics were, “Tell everyone on this train I love them“. That’s what I’m doing.

Christian allegedly targeted the teens, one of whom wore a hijab, with racial and religious insults.

Trump, meanwhile, condemned the killing of the two men, calling them “unacceptable”.

35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian shouted “You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism!” and “Death to the enemies of America!” as he made his court appearance, and he did not enter a plea – though we are now learning that he allegedly proudly confessed to the stabbings while in the back of a police auto on Friday.

He made repeated outbursts in court. He’d also been reportedly videotaped at a conservative rally yelling slurs against Jews, Muslims, and what he called “fake Christians”.

Just before the arraignment started, the surviving victim, Micah Fletcher, was escorted into the courtroom surrounded by his family. “Leave this country if you hate our freedom”, Christian is reported to have yelled. That’s what liberalism gets you.

Video from train security and passengers’ cell phones show how the scuffle quickly turned into a one-sided knife fight.

Jeremy Christian, who is suspected of murdering two men in Portland, appeared in court on Tuesday and did not retreat from the statements he originally made aboard a train last Friday.

He told jailers he has no permanent address. A third victim survived the attack and has left the hospital but, according to his friends, is facing a long recovery from his injuries.

“Namkai-Mech’s mother is passionate about ensuring that her son’s death inspires lasting change”, the campaign said.

Trump’s remarks came after the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on the president to condemn the rampage and speak out against what the advocacy group sees as an increase in anti-Islamic sentiment. She says such a step would deeply honor her son’s sacrifice.

Some residents said President Donald Trump has caused those racist demons to stir again with his administration’s travel ban, his promise to build a wall along the border with Mexico and his crackdown on illegal immigration.

Back in high school, he won a citywide Portland Public Schools poetry slam.

Christian faces two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, one count of assault in the first degree, two counts of intimidation and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The attack happened Friday, the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims. The women moved away from the defendant.