Fans in near-stampede in Turin as Champions League match

That moment was historic in itself as Ronaldo became the first player to score in three different finals.

Success capped an incredible start to management for former Real playmaker Zidane, who last month guided the club to a first La Liga title since 2012 and became the first French coach to win the Champions League twice.

Bale has been hampered by ankle and calf injuries for much of the season, but the Wales forward was able to play a part in his hometown after coming on as a 77th minute replacement for Benzema.

The second half promised a lot, but if it didn’t sustain itself as a contest, it provided the platform for Zidane’s side to prove their greatness. “To finish the year with the Champions League and the record, I’m very happy”.

But Casemiro restored Madrid’s lead just beyond the hour and further strikes from Ronaldo and substitute Marco Asensio sealed victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side, European champions in three of the last four seasons.

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon magnanimously conceded Real Madrid’s superior ability had made the difference after his side crashed to a 4-1 defeat in yesterday’s Champions League final in Cardiff.

The smallest city to host European football’s biggest game showed that size does not matter when it comes to putting on the ideal party. Despite having his back to goal and seeing defenders closing him down, he somehow sent a remarkable, acrobatic right-footed strike looping over Real keeper Keylor Navas, and Juventus were level. It’s been a hard season, I’ve worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards.

“I prepared for this, we’ve won big things in the end”.

“To win this at home is a great feeling. We needed confidence at half-time and we had to take our chances, which we did”, he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Madrid overwhelmed Juventus at the Principality Stadium to become the first team to retain the European Cup since AC Milan in 1990. Before today they only had (let in) three goals (in the competition) and today four in one game.

“We are tremendously proud of this team, and this institution”, Ramos said. The 41-year-old was in charge of the 2014 Europa League final between Sevilla and Benfica in Turin.

