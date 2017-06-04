Fans nervous before Manchester benefit concert, but want to show solidarity

The concert is happening almost two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at her Manchester Arena show on May 22.

Other performers Sunday include Pharrell Williams, Take That and Marcus Mumford.

All proceeds from the One Love Manchester concert will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Fans who attended the May 22 show were offered free admission, and Ticketmaster has said that they will be policing those who try to resell tickets.

The day before the scheduled concert, three Islamic extremist men used a white van to run over innocent pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing spree.

Following the attack, talk turned to whether or not the Manchester benefit concert would still go ahead tonight, but the police and Grande’s management have confirmed that it will indeed go on as planned.

The One Love benefit concert will serve as a reminder to us all that we’re always stronger together.

“We have dedicated resources, with a significant number of officers from both Greater Manchester Police and colleagues from other forces, some of whom will be armed”, Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said. Grande surprised young fans injured in the Manchester Arena attack, hugging the thrilled little girls in their hospital beds as they recovered from injuries sustained in the May 22 suicide bombing.

People magazine reports Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said in a statement, “We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly”. The bombing claimed the lives of 22 and left dozens more injured. By coming back, not just to get on stage, but to get back on stage in the city where it’s happened. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”.

“We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy”, she added.