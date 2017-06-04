Father of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi, Ramadan Abedi, arrested in Libya

A spokesman for the local counter-terrorism force said younger brother Hashem Abedi was arrested on suspicion of links with Islamic State and was suspected of planning to carry out an attack in the Libyan capital. “As you’ve seen from the number of arrests, we are on the right track to try to contain it”, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace told CNN in Manchester on Friday.

“There was a policeman, armed policeman, shouting”, neighbor Omar Alfa Khuri said. “There’s extensive investigations going on and activity taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak”.

It is unclear what, if any, involvement, Abedi’s family might have had in the Manchester attack, but police are tracing the 22-year-old’s path toward radicalization – and whom he might have come in contact with along the way.

Fifteen-year-old Millie Robson, wearing an Ariana Grande T-shirt, told the queen she had won VIP tickets to the pop star’s concert.

Two U.S. officials from different agencies said photos of remnants of the Manchester bomb, which killed 22 people, and other evidence that U.S. officials allegedly leaked were of what one of them called “limited intelligence and law enforcement value”. Her French counterpart Gerard Collomb said the man had links with ISIS and had probably visited Syria as well. Police have also conducted a search of an address in central Manchester.

Police declined to identify those individuals, or give information on their potential ties to the bomber, but the 23-year-old man arrested Tuesday is believed to be Abedi’s older brother.

Prime Minister Theresa May said security officials had raised their assessment of the threat to Britain to “critical”, indicating an attack was imminent.

United Kingdom police have arrested eight people in the aftermath of the bombing, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd saying Abedi “likely” did not act alone. “Making a bomb of this sort requires a certain level of expertise and competence”, a source with knowledge of the British investigation told Reuters, on condition of anonymity. This will include Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, Embassies and the Palace of Westminster.

A soldier and police officer walk past the Houses of Parliament in London on May 24, 2017. An initial deployment of 984 had been ordered, first in London and then elsewhere.

But she added defiantly: “We will not quit or operate in fear. This is a temporary arrangement in order to respond to an exceptional event”. British officials are trying to determine what, if any, level of support Abedi may have received from the terror network.

Lord Blair, who was head of the Metropolitan Police during the 2005 attacks, said: “I’m afraid it just reminds me exactly of what happened after 7/7 when the United States published a complete picture of the way the bombs in 7/7 had been made up”.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, speaks to British Prime Minister Theresa May in a working dinner meeting during the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit of heads of state and government at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017. “There are over 400 investigations now ongoing by the security services and police into terrorist planning or people thinking about terrorist planning”.