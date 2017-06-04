FBI Probing Murder Of Bowie University Student Is A Possible Hate Crime

A 22-year-old University of Maryland student has been charged in Saturday’s deadly knife attack that left a man dead at the College Park campus, police said Sunday.

Indeo Ragsdale, a friend of Collins from Bowie State’s ROTC program, said the day was full of sadness from losing him, but also the happiness of having known him, and the many lives he touched.

Sean has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault while authorities investigate whether there were racial motivations to the stabbing, which would classify it as a hate crime.

Monday afternoon in court, a judge told Sean Urbanski’s defense attorney there was “no chance” he was getting out on bond anytime soon.

The attack is being investigated as a hate crime because Urbanski belongs to the Facebook group “Alt Reich: Nation”, where members post disparaging remarks about African Americans, women, Latinos and Jews. The suspect then ordered Collins to “Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you”, before the fatal stabbing, according to charging documents.

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh condemned the killing as “senseless”.

A candlelight vigil was held at a bus shelter at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md, Sunday where visiting student Richard W. Collins III was fatally stabbed.

Artie Lee Travis, vice president for student affairs at Bowie State, said the university is in mourning.

Richard Collins III was 23 and seemed like he had everything to live for.

“We are here to evaluate as an ongoing concern.whether or not this was a hate crime”, Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation field office in Baltimore, told NBC.

Urbanski fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by Prince George’s County police, Mitchell said. Collins died at the hospital.

“I really have not tried to process motive or intentions behind this yet”, Collins said.

“Violence and hatred have no place in our communities and will never be tolerated”, he said. “Hate has no place on a college campus where young minds are coming together to try to change the world”.

The Baltimore Sun reports Collins and friends were waiting for an Uber prior to the attack.

“He was a very nice young man, very kind young man, very gentle spokesman, very intelligent”.

“He is someone who was willing to defend this country and this flag, so we look forward to the results of this investigation, and once again, anything that our leaders in this country, this nation, this state can do to stop hate would be appreciated”, he said.

“Richard cared deeply about his friends, cared deeply about others and he was exactly what we are looking for when we’re selecting officers for the United States Army”, Thomas said.

“A noose was found in a fraternity house earlier this month, and posters promoting nationalism were found on campus earlier this year”.

“The First Lady and I send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and we are keeping the entire Bowie State and University of Maryland communities in our prayers”.