Federal government set to support softwood industry with $1-billion aid package

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr announced the aide package today to help lumber producers and employees weather the impact of the punishing new USA tariffs on Canadian softwood exports.

Right now, five Canadian forestry firms must pay preliminary countervailing duties ranging from 3.02 per cent to 24.12 per cent on lumber shipments, while the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped other producers from Canada with a weighted average duty of 19.88 per cent.

“The $867 million will help strengthen the forest economy through expanded funding for marketing and innovation and provide support for workers, if needed”, Clark said in a statement released Thursday.

Anti-dumping duties to be announced next month are expected to raise tariffs to about 30 per cent, half of which should be absorbed by Canadian producers.

BC NDP Leader John Horgan says he will travel to Washington to help defend British Columbia’s lumber industry in the softwood dispute between Canada and the United States, though he isn’t saying whether he’ll follow through on a provincial Liberal threat to penalize thermal-coal exports from B.C. ports.

About the U.S. Lumber CoalitionThe U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small lumber producers from around the United States, joined by hundreds of thousands of their employees, and tens of thousands of woodland owners.

The government stresses the package is trade compliant.

“We believe that this group of measures across the sector.is an appropriate response, that is one we think will stand the test of scrutiny”, Carr said. “Canada trade relations”, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in April when the tariffs were imposed.

Discussions with U.S. trade officials on softwood lumber are ongoing and recent discussions between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on trade in general have been positive, Freeland said.

The aid package will include a push to get Canadian companies to do more of the value-added work on softwood in Canada. The broader trade negotiations don’t begin until mid-August.

Currently, lumber prices in the USA are so high that many Canadian lumber producers are expected to be able to pay the duties without having to curtail production.

The countervailing duties only apply to lumber and products derived from lumber. That explains why Tolko is planning to open an OSB plant in Alberta, Taylor said.

Another $10 million over three years is available for the Indigenous Forestry Initiative to encourage participation in the forest sector. A second round of duties is expected later this year. “I certainly think that is one approach they could take”. The greatest amount of job losses? “We are speaking with one voice”.