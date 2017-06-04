Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas, according to will

He added however that there’s is no bad blood between them. Fergie has made her mark as a solo star in recent years, thanks to hits like M.I.L.F. $, Fergalicious, Big Girls Don’t Cry, and London Bridge.

“Lies”, he wrote in a Tweet.

The confusion of Fergie’s involvement with BEP all started with Ahlan! magazine’s desire to investigate the truth behind the group’s long hiatus.

So what about rumors that Nicole Scherzinger is taking The Dutchess’ spot? Despite the fact that Fergie was the lone “featured female” in the group, the remaining members of the band are looking forward to working alongside other “good female” artists in the future.

The group’s three original members, will.i.am, Taboo, and apl.de.ap, confirmed that they’re working on a new project called Masters of the Sun. “We’ve collaborated with so many different females in the past … so, this is just another Black Eyed Peas smorgasbord of a whole lot of collaborations in this new form of putting out music”. “At the moment, she’s doing her own thing and finishing up her solo record, which is coming out later this year”, our source shares.

In fact, one fan suggested the BEP should hold off on making a new album until Fergie is done with her solo record so that she can focus 110% of her energy on the band. The “Fergalicious” singer has released a few singles recently, including “L.A. Love (La La)” which became the theme song of E!’s “Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons”.

With her exit, rumours are up in the air on who would replace her.

“But that’s OK because I had a vision because I was writing music”. On Friday (02Jun17), he clarified his comments, insisting he never confirmed her departure.

Either way, we’re excited about what the collaboration will have in store.

Representatives for the Black Eyed Peas and Fergie didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking clarity about Fergie’s role in the group.