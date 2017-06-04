Ferrari didn’t orchestrate Vettel win – Wolff

The contrast between last season, when the oldest and most successful team in Formula One history failed to win a race and a frustrated Vettel was making headlines with radio rants, is marked.

Sebastian Vettel won the Monaco GP extending his lead over his contender Lewis Hamilton by 25 points.

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland leads the start during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

But Raikkonen saw nothing to smile about and the question being asked elsewhere was whether Ferrari had manipulated the pitstops to ensure Vettel got ahead.

His race came to an end following a crash with Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein, which led to a late safety auto, though it did not prevent Vettel from cruising to maximum points.

And so it proved.

It marked Ferrari’s first onetwo finish since 2010, but Raikkonen cut a dejected figure during the podium presentations.

“On strategy, that just does not happen in Monaco“.

“On strategy that just doesn’t happen – the leading auto, it’s very hard for him to get jumped by the second vehicle unless the team decide to favour the other auto. So, what they have done is very clear”.

Hamilton put a fearless face on what has been a weekend to forget.

Starting 13th – also for the first time since that 2008 race in France – Hamilton was one of the few to make up places, getting up the inside of Stoffel Vandoorne off the line.

“Of course I can’t afford another weekend like this”, said Hamilton. A harsh score, perhaps, bearing in mind he finished seventh having worked his way up the pack after that terrible qualifying, but seventh place and its ensuing points is no good for the Brit when the championship leader is enjoying comfortable wins. You just work towards trying to rectify whatever issues you have and hope that you don’t come across it again.

Victory for Vettel marks the Ferrari driver’s third win in the six races held so far.

Vettel got ahead of Raikkonen during the pitstops after being left out for five more laps than the Finn, when they took their one and only tyre change during the race. “But bit-by-bit we will try and chip away at it”. “It’s the right result for the team and for the drivers’ championship – but I don’t think it was orchestrated”.

Despite Wehrlein’s Sauber auto resting precariously on the barriers, the German escaped without injury.

Gaining one place at the start, Mercedes set Hamilton on a strategy which would help the Briton gain more places during the pit stop phase. “We know that the Ferraris are not bulletproof, they have things potentially coming up with all the turbos they’ve used or potentially used, so we will see”. Wehrlein, who will be scanned later this week, later branded Button’s attempted move as “silly”. “I didn’t make any mistakes, I got these points and at the end of the season maybe those points will be valuable. As it turned out, obviously today it worked in my favour”. Ferrari said it did not allow Vettel to go or the pit stop in order to avoid Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo overtaking him.