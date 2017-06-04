Finals pick up where they left off: Cavs vs. Warriors III

Just look at the numbers.

Connor McCarthy: The Golden state Warriors will put behind their nightmarish finish to last year’s NBA Finals to dominate the Cleveland Cavaliers. But what are some of the storylines about the Cavs that have bothered you, as a Cavs fan, leading up to the Finals?

Last year, ahead of the opening of the 2016-17 National Basketball Association season, James, one of the league’s most successful players ever, also voiced his concerns about his children growing up in a country in which black deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers are a very visible issue.

CBS Sports NBA writer Matt Moore created a bracket to determine the NBA’s best champion since 2001, and, of course, the 2004 Detroit Pistons didn’t garner much respect. But the Hall of Fame entrants here are few compared to the other champions on this list. “We’d win. If we played well, the outcome was determined just by our play”. Golden State is 12-0 and has won those 12 playoff games by an average of more than 16 points. Time and time and time again. With his ability to attack the rim, James continues to run the offence, drawing in the opponent’s defenders and using his strong play-making vision to free up team-mates.

You have to go back even further for a Major League Baseball trilogy, and it all took place in New York City.

“These are the two best teams and if you were on one of these two teams you were hopeful that you’d be here at the end”, Korver said Wednesday, a day before the teams meet for the third straight Finals.

The moment basketball fans have waited all season for is here: the start of the 2017 NBA Finals. So, this year’s team is better than the one that they had last year. Mehmet Okur, Corliss Williamson and Linsdsey Hunter were the top three bench guys. The Warriors fell victim to a spectacular performance by LeBron James last year, but with the addition of superstar small forward Kevin Durant, there’s no way the Warriors will falter this year.

The Warriors have been licking their wounds all year, and waiting for another opportunity to get a victory over the Cavaliers. Despite that, the wine and gold will win back-to-back titles. The Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday i.

In Cleveland’s domination of Boston, we saw a Cavs team bully ball the Celtics to submission. But, after a 61-win season and an early ousting in the playoffs, Brown was sacked after the 2009-10 season. For those who don’t, a promise that may very well come true in this time of Super Teams – see you next year in the Finals. Unfortunately, you will be needing an authentication with your cable provider should you want to watch Cavaliers/ Cavs vs. Warriors/ GSW Game 1 live stream on Watch ABC.

Of the seven that picked the Warriors, one picked them in six games, five picked them in five games, and one picked them in four games.

Game 2 in the series is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena with its deafening sellout crowd.

Moore has the 2013 Heat over the 2014 Spurs in seven games. The Warriors’ best lineup against the Cavaliers probably has both players on the floor at the same time, with Iguodala on James and Thompson defending Irving, so Thompson said he doesn’t get caught up in whether his shot is falling. “It definitely goes seven, however”. Leave us a comment or tweet at us with your thoughts.

