When the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers meet in a third consecutive NBA Finals beginning Thursday, it will mark the first time the same clubs staged a three-peat performance on the game's biggest stage.

The Warriors are set to embark on their journey to reclaim the National Basketball Association title against the current defending champs, starting with Thursday’s Game 1, and Golden State might get a familiar face back on the sidelines very soon.

Beyond that, the result of this series will reverberate stories and narratives down through the years.

How could Mike Brown be a key to this series if the Warriors have gone 12-0 in the postseason, all with relative ease?

I am glad that we enter this series with both teams at full strength, minus Head Coach Steve Kerr of course.

Curry started wearing the black sleeve in Game 4 of the Western Conference final after a fall the previous game led to a flare up of bursitis. His.537 field goal percentage in the regular season is.049 points above his career average. And make no mistake, Curry takes this seriously.

"We'll use it as fuel, use it as motivation", Love said. Up 3-1 and cruising to a second straight title (the Warriors won the first matchup in 2015), Golden State fell victim to one too many boneheaded actions by the otherwise tremendous Draymond Green. "But I've been playing pretty solid all year".

Curry is a heady defender, with a nose for the ball. Can Irving keep up with a streaking Curry? Golden State won two years ago, when Cleveland was without the services of power forward Kevin Love and largely without star point guard Kyrie Irving. It’s a testament to Curry that Durant is the second leading scorer for the Warriors in the post season, but Durant is a significant weapon in his own right.

Seeking his fourth NBA title, LeBron James had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers but also finished with seven of the Cavaliers’ 20 turnovers while the Warriors team only gave up four turnovers – an NBA Finals record low – as they enjoyed their home court advantage.

Many fans see the showdown between Durant and James as crucial. That’s not going to get it done against the Warriors.

In order to sign Durant to the maximum possible extension this offseason, starting at an estimated $35.4 million per year, the Warriors would have to renounce their rights to Iguodala and Livingston to create room under the salary cap.

Their combined 24-1 record is the best mark for two teams entering the Finals in National Basketball Association history. “It’s been working up to this point, so I can’t change what I’m doing”.

Both teams were in the top five in terms of transition efficiency this season, but Cleveland in particular has risen to the top in this year’s playoffs. But does one team need so many alpha male-type players?