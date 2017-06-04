Finn replacing Woakes in England squad for Champions Trophy

Steven Finn will replaced injured fellow paceman Chris Woakes in England’s Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council confirmed Sunday.

The 28-year-old also appeared in two matches for England Lions against South Africa A, taking five wickets, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Finn, who was the most significant omission from the original 15-man squad, was recalled for the final ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at Lord’s last week. The other player who was in the running was Toby Roland-Jones, who made his worldwide debut in the third ODI against South Africa at Lord’s on May 29.

The obvious pluses of his steepling bounce and excellent strike-rate have been offset by recent injuries and frequent modifications to his action, created to give him the consistent rhythm that makes him a real threat.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, chairman), Campbell Jamieson (IDI representative), Steve Elworthy (Tournament Director), Alan Fordham (host representative), Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater (both independent nominees).

Finn will immediately come into the reckoning for a place in the XI against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday with a number of England’s other pace resources under scrutiny.