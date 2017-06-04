FBI Director James Comey may testify in an open Senate hearing as soon as next week, while on the House side of the Russian Federation investigation subpoenas were approved for several individuals including former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

According to CNN, sources close to Comey suggest that his testimony could reveal that Trump tried to pressure him to end the FBI’s investigation of his campaign’s ties to Russian Federation, thus implicating that his firing was an attempt to halt the investigatory process.

FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly next week that Donald Trump used the presidency to try to pressure the FBO director into ending the investigation into Trump campaign collusion with Russian Federation. “The Committee welcomes the testimony of former Director Comey, but does not have an announcement to make at this time”, Rebecca Glover, Burr’s spokesperson, told CBS News.

The source added that Comey is unlikely to be willing to discussed details of the FBI’s investigation into the possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

When White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked Wednesday about Comey’s upcoming testimony, he declined to answer and said he was referring all media questions on the matter to President Donald Trump’s outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz.

The Senate Intelligence Committee announced on May 19 that Comey had agreed to testify after the Memorial Day holiday.

The associate wasn’t authorized to discuss details of Comey’s testimony and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The bottom line is he’s going to testify”, an unnamed source told CNN.

The testimony could come as early as Wednesday, June 7th.

The White House claimed the president fired Comey for his mishandling of the Clinton email investigation, at the behest of memos from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Lieberman is one of five names Trump reportedly considered to replace Comey who have eliminated themselves from taking the post. Early Wednesday morning, the president tweeted “Witch Hunt!” in reference to testimony by Comey and former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan before Congress on the topic.

Wray, a former top Justice Department official, is an attorney who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s personal attorney during the so-called Bridgegate scandal.