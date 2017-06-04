Firing at a casino resort in Manila, ISIS claims responsibility

Around midnight Thursday, the masked and armed gunman forced his way into the second-floor casino and starting shooting at gambling machines and setting tables on fire, according to witnesses and police.

Authorities were cordoning off the area around Ninoy Aquino International Airport, but had not provided details about the incident.

The New York Times cited local media reports that there were explosions around the hotel, which is near Manila’s worldwide airport.

GUNMEN have stormed a popular tourist hotspot in the Philippines and left dozens of tourists feared injured.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila). Police watch smoke from a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

The burnt body of the alleged lone gunman was later found around 7am in a guest room of the hotel after setting himself on fire and taking his own life.

Within three hours of the violence at the complex near Manila’s airport, police said that they uncovered no ties to terrorism and suggested the motive could have been robbery.

The SITE Intelligence Group, a United States terrorism monitor, said an IS-linked Filipino operative who provides daily updates on the clashes in Marawi claimed “lone wolf soldiers” of IS were responsible for the attack.

Based on initial report, Apolinario said the suspect sustained an “exit gunshot wound” in the head.

None of the bodies had gunshot wounds, said Albayalde.

Philippine officials told reporters that some 500 militants, including foreign fighters, were taking part in the siege of Marawi – the heartland of Islamic faith in the southern part of the Philippines.

The man did not shoot anyone but 53 people were reported injured in the stampede and from the smoke, while one security guard accidentally shot himself in a panic, Dela Rosa said.

Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Friday the gunman carried a 2 liter bottle of gasoline, the gambling area was carpeted and the tables were also made of combustible materials.

A gunman killed at least 34 people in a Manila casino during what police suspect was a failed robbery attempt, before killing himself, Reuters reported, quoting local media outlets on Friday. He was later found dead in an apparent suicide in a hotel room. He also set on fire a luxury auto parked inside the casino.

A police officer at the Pasay City Tactical Operations Center said SWAT teams responded to the shooting, according to The New York Times.

Outside the complex, relatives of people caught inside waited to hear news of their loved ones.

“If he were a terrorist, he would have strapped a bomb or TNT onto himself and detonated himself to inflict more damage”, Albayalde said. He said the others sustained only minor injuries.

“We took out a ladder to save them”.

“I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running”.

“I got her bag so her family will know what happened to her”, he said.

A DZMM radio reporter on the scene said she saw two ambulances ferrying two people away, one with a bandage on the leg and another in wheelchair.

But it is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror. He said he is “closely monitoring the situation” and will continue to provide updates.

An English message by the operative was distributed across several pro-IS Telegram chat groups, SITE said. The president called the incident a “terrorist attack” before addressing the media about the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty.