First trailer for Disney’s That’s So Raven spinoff Raven’s Home

Raven’s son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) appears to have inherited his mother’s psychic abilities, and from the way he narrates the trailer it would seem that his character will be the focus of the show.

The gang is definitely going to bring on the laughs in the well-awaited spin-off.

Booker’s twin sister Nia is played Navia Robinson, and the series also stars Jason Maybaum as Chelsea’s son Levi, and Sky Katz as the family’s neighbor Tess.

‘I am executive producer, and what I think will work is writing how the cast gets along and how the camaraderie behind the set works.

Raven’s Home will premiere on July 21 after the premiere of Descendants 2 on Disney Channel.

Of course, if you’ve been around daytime talk shows or ever caught an episode of The View recently, then you know Raven the actress/singer is far from her comedy counterpart. It has been spectacular, and hopefully, not just Anneliese and I are laughing in our 30s, but also you will too, ‘ Raven-Symone stated.

Disney kids of the early 2000s have been eagerly awaiting the new “That’s So Raven” reboot and, finally, there’s some relief. One-thing fans wanted and didn’t get, was a look at Raven’s relationship with her ex-husband Devon Carter, played by Jonathan McDaniel.