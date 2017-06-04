Five Indian soldiers killed in Pak Army’s response

Two civilians, including a woman, however sustained injuries in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, which began at 11 pm on Friday and continued till Saturday afternoon.

Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire in 2003 that had silenced the guns.

Incidents of cross-border firing have become a norm since the last months of 2016 as tensions simmer between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue. “Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian sldrs [soldiers] killed many injured”. On the diplomatic front, relations have worsened following tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats a year ago.

Pakistan Army said Saturday that “five Indian soldiers were killed and many injured” in retaliation after the Indian forces “violated ceasefire” along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

“Indian Unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LoC, violently responded”, ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

According to Rawalakot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz, Indian troops violated truce along the LoC while targeting civilian areas of Battal, Jandrot and Mandhol in Rawalakot district of AJK.

Pakistani troops fired indiscriminately with small arms and mortars along the Line of Control in Krishana Ghati sector, the spokesman said.

