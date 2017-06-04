Five questions on Trump’s potential move of US Israel embassy

President Donald Trump is expected to renew the waiver that keeps the United States embassy in Tel Aviv, avoiding, for now, a controversial move to Jerusalem, several senior administration and diplomatic sources told CNN.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has appeared to confirm an Israeli report that U.S. President Donald Trump shouted at him during their meeting last month in Bethlehem.

Despite delaying the embassy move, a White House statement said, “no one should consider this step to be in any way a retreat from the President’s strong support for Israel and for the United States-Israel alliance”.

When the United Nations officially recognized the State of Israel in 1947, it also sought to designate Jerusalem “corpus separatum”, or an worldwide protectorate, apart from the Arab and Jewish states being created between the Jordan River to the east and the Mediterranean to the west. “When Trump comes here, he goes to Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv”.

Trump promised throughout the 2016 campaign that he would move the USA embassy to Jerusalem, an action the Israeli government has long advocated. “Of course the status of Jerusalem is a core issue that can only be resolved through a negotiated political settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”.

Trump’s move to renew the waiver for six months keeps the USA embassy in Tel Aviv for now.

That would be a continuation of Trump’s break with official U.S. policy towards Jerusalem during his visit to the region last week. “If anything, it would have pushed more countries to recognize a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital”. “Moving the embassy would force the other side to contend with the lie they’ve constructed – that Israel has no connection to Jerusalem – and will cause them to understand that Israel will be here forever with Jerusalem as its capital”. The next presidential waiver would have to be signed by midnight, June 1.

“Once we have a decision, we’ll put it out”, White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, told reporters on Wednesday.

“If they plan it smartly, coordinate the timing with key parties, and ensure that its placement in West Jerusalem reinforces, rather than undermines, the ability to achieve a two-state solution, they can still mark this accomplishment before the end of the president’s term”, said Mr. Shapiro, a senior visiting fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

U.S. evangelical Christian leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, said many of Trump’s religious voters were watching carefully to ensure he didn’t renege on his promise.

The next day, the PMO in an unusual moved released segments from the protocol of Netanyahu’s February 14 meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, which showed that the prime minister told the president that moving the embassy to Jerusalem “would not lead to bloodshed in the region, as some were trying to intimidate [President Trump] into believing”.

Israel fought back and its victory left it in control of East Jerusalem and the wider West Bank beyond.

Former US President Barack Obama renewed the waiver in December, setting off a six-month clock for Trump.