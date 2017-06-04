Floods, mudslides in Sri Lanka following heavy rains

In addition to the official death toll of 193, another 94 people were listed as missing as of yesterday afternoon.

“Sri Lankan meteorology officials said Thursday’s rains are the worst since 2003”, the wire service says.

The DMC said in its latest situation report that 442,299 people have been affected by the rains in one way or another in 15 of the country’s 25 districts, Efe news reported.

The rains caused part of Kiribathgala Hill to come crashing down, burying the 15 homes and their 26 inhabitants under huge rocks, mud and fallen coconut trees, village officer Udari Erabedda said.

Soldiers walk past the debris of homes destroyed by a mudslide in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara.

Army boats skimmed along water-filled village streets, while flood victims waded through the brackish waters to army trucks carrying relief supplies.

“Our workers have volunteered to join a major clean up”, the minister told reporters in Colombo, adding water distribution stations had also been flooded, disrupting the piped supply.

Worldwide aid has started to trickle in as well.

The UNICEF has donated water containers, water purification tables and tarpaulin sheets for immediate distribution, while the World Health Organization is working with the Health Ministry to deploy medical teams.

Sri Lankan military and rescue teams have used boats and helicopters, but officials said access to some areas was very hard.

The charity Save the Children said about a tenth of those displaced were children below the age of five years, and raised concern over stagnant flood waters becoming breeding grounds for dengue spreading mosquitos. The organization said that nearly 53,000 dengue fever cases were recorded across the country since the start of the year – a significant increase from the same period last year. “It’s the last thing needed by communities that have already lost so much”.

Sri Lanka’s southwest monsoon season runs from May to September.

Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said relief operations had intensified following a break in the monsoon rain, with medical teams reinforcing hospitals in affected districts.

Rains were forecast to continue up to June 1. “Sri Lankan people would never forget the honest friendship and generosity of the Chinese Government and people”, he said.

Sri Lankan residents make their way on a makeshift boat floodwaters in Nagoda in Kalutara district on May 29, 2017.