Foo Fighters are back with a brand new track, ‘Run’

Foo Fighters have returned, and they’re up to their old tricks-emphasis on old.

Foo Fighters made clear they don’t think they’ll get too old to rock as they released a surprise new single Thursday that imagined the band at a nursing home.

U.S. rock stars Foo Fighters have surprised fans with the release of their first new music since 2015.

You can watch the video for “Run’ below”. If the video for Foo Fighters’ blistering new song “Run” is any indication, the group’s next, as-yet-unannounced record might be just a bit less serious.

Does this new track have you excited about the Foos’ next album?

The US band released eighth LP “Sonic Highways” in 2014, following it up with two EPs, Songs from the Laundry Room and Saint Cecilia, a year later. The song starts sedately enough, but as things whip into gear one elderly patient decides to take a dive into the audience and chaos, quite naturally, ensues.

Dave Grohl is looking forward to “making up” for missing Glastonbury 2015. The man refuses, and goes into the common room where Foo Fighters, all aged by decades thanks to some pretty impressive makeup, are performing “Run“.