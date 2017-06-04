For Tiger Woods, a picture says it all

A police report released on Tuesday said Woods was asleep at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz stopped on a Florida road and did not know where he was.

The report notes that Woods was “cooperative”, but described him as “sluggish, sleepy, unable to walk alone”.

Woods released a statement on Monday in which he said “alcohol was not involved in his arrest“, and breath tests showed there was no alcohol in his system. The footage could possibly reveal Woods’ state during his sobriety test, during which the athlete had trouble standing and “missed [his] heel and toe each time”, according to the police report.

Asked again later about Woods’ use of a “mix of medications” at the time of his arrest, Nicklaus again threw up his hands with regard to the specifics but reiterated his sympathy and support. He not only injured his knees, legs, and back playing golf, but also underwent multiple surgeries for those injuries and crashed a auto. The car’s brake lights were illuminated, and the right blinker was flashing, the police report said.

Police also observed damage to the bumper on the driver’s side, white scrapes and scuffs on the rear bumper, and the passenger side rear taillight was not working, according to the documents.

The report said Woods changed his story on where he was coming from and where he was going.

Woods was booked into the Palm Beach County jail Monday at 7:18 a.m. ET on Monday after being arrested by police in Jupiter, Fla.

He added: “I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans”.

When Tiger Woods attempted to tie his shoes, he nearly tipped over.

Dr. Joseph Bushra, the chief of emergency medicine at Lankenau Medical Center, says prescription pain medication, like Vicodin, can cause serious side effects.

The affidavit listed four medications, including Vicodin, that Woods reported taking.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions“, Woods said. Woods stated that he did not know where he was. If Woods has a problem with painkillers, it’s hardly a high-class headache and he’s got way too much company. On Monday, authorities found him sleeping at the wheel of his auto and had to wake him.

If you saw the name “Tiger Woods” trending on Twitter and Facebook, you might have felt some concern that something bad might have happened to him, but you can breathe a mixed sigh of relief.