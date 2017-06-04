Foreign businessmen note good investment climate in Russian Federation at meeting with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied Friday that Moscow had colluded with members of Donald Trump’s campaign team before the new administration took office, and said that USA allegations that Russia tipped the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Trump “reminds me of anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews”. “It’s harmful, hurting worldwide relations, the global economy, security and the fight against terror”.

Putin and other top Russian officials have routinely dismissed as Russophobia all US claims about Moscow’s involvement in the election, and blame the furor over Russian interference for what both sides characterize as the low point in their post-Soviet relations.

“This is an attempt to resolve domestic political issues by using foreign policy instruments”, he said.

He added that while watching the US campaign unfold, he would sometimes think that Trump was going “over the top”.

“We are concerned about our security”, Putin said.

‘The other (Clinton) team miscalculated.

The Russian president praised Trump as “a straightforward person, a frank person” and noted that while some see Trump’s lack of political background as a disadvantage, he sees it as beneficial because “he has a fresh set of eyes”.

Reports recently emerged that Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner discussed creating a secret line of backchannel communications between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016. “There were no agreements”.

“This accord has not yet come into effect; it is supposed to come into effect as of 2021… so we still have time”. “We didn’t even start negotiations”. We ought to understand what is happening and where it will lead us.

Sitting around a rectangular table with a select group of 10 global news agency editors, the 64-year-old Russian leader took questions one by one on subjects related not only of interest to the editors’ countries but also of wider global concerns such as Syria, US President Donald Trump and the future of an emerging multi-polar world. Putin also said Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for USA inclusion in the accord offers hope a compromise can be reached before it takes effect in 2021.

President Trump announced this week that we would withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, which sent the Left into another fit of rage, but I’m sure they’ll circle back to this, their favorite issue.

He joked that Trump’s move made him a convenient person to blame for any spell of bad weather, including wet snow in Moscow on Friday, an extremely rare occurrence in the summer.