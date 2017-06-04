Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has repeatedly questioned the USA intelligence finding that Putin led an operation that included computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election in Trump’s favor over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Comey’s testimony will come after a new independent special counsel, former FBI director Robert Mueller, was appointed to take over the Justice Department and FBI Russia investigations.

There were seven subpoenas related to the investigation issued today in total: four on the Russian Federation probe and three related to unmasking requests.

Trump’s decision to fire Comey was controversial, but some Republicans in Congress thought it was deserved.

For one, the Trump administration is excellent at picking out a factual mistake and trying to discredit everything else that person – or the group that person belongs to – says or does.

No official date has been set yet and details are still being worked on for Comey to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee’s probe into connections between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russian Federation, according to a source close to the matter, CNN reported.

The Post’s Aaron Blake reports Comey’s reputation in law enforcement was as a guy who genuinely tried to do the right thing but occasionally made mistakes.

But Comey’s May 9 firing has forced them to move more quickly.

Comey’s appearance will be the first since his firing.

President Trump tweeted about the unmaking on Thursday morning.

Comey has alleged in memos that Trump asked him to pledge loyalty and to shut down his inquiry into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

On Thursday, Democratic members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees announced they had sent a letter to Kushner Companies, requesting more information about its use of the EB-5 visa program and about its continued ties to former company head, top Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Washington Post reports that the president asked a couple of top intelligence officials to tamp down an investigation of potential collusion between his campaign and Russian Federation.

Lawmakers are likely to ask Comey about his interactions with Trump as the bureau pursued its investigation into his campaign’s contacts.

The House Intelligence panel is also seeking testimony, personal files, and business records from former national security adviser Mike Flynn and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, according to a statement released Wednesday. The gift comes as POTUS is deliberating on pulling the United States out of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement.

Comey’s memo details how Trump told him “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”, a source close to Comey told NBC News.

The memorandums – the contents of which have been leaked to the media and have not been denied by Comey – reportedly document the president’s efforts to get the FBI to ease the investigation’s focus on Flynn.