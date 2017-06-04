Former Juventus Star Oliseh Hails Real Madrid’s UCL Win

Real Madrid may have claimed this morning’s Champions League final against Juventus 4-1, but striker Mario Mandzukic’s 27th minute strike was easily the pick of the action for the losing side. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals.

By doing so, Real were crowned kings of Europe for a record 12th time and became the first side to retain the Champions League trophy in the modern era. “Nobody has done it, and now we have”.

Kick-off at the Principality Stadium was delayed by two minutes due to an elaborate pre-match ceremony involving American pop act the Black Eyed Peas and when play got under way, Juve settled first. But saying this, you know how it is.

A long-range deflected effort by Casemiro and a neat finish by the irrepressible Ronaldo within four minutes effectively settled one of the most entertaining finals for years, with a late tap-in by substitute Marco Asensio adding the gloss. Madrid is the only team to have double-figure Champions League wins – a dozen. “It was not easy”.

“The root cause of this was panic, to understand what triggered it we will have to wait a while”, said top local official Renato Saccone, the prefect of Turin. I’m very happy – an unbelievable season, we’ve won trophies.

“I’m not going to confirm I’ll stay here all my life”. But I am very happy and thankful to this club to have the chance to coach these tremendous players.

“Me and my team-mates have done the double”.

A player of his calibre would definitely not want to just make cameos and being just 25-years old, he should be playing every game at this point in his career. I think it’s the best second half we’ve had this season.

“There’s a lot of talent in the squad but, in the end, it’s been down to a lot of work”.

Until now, no team since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, when the cup was only a knockout competition, had won back-to-back titles. “In the end the key has been that each of them brought their own grain of salt”.

Juve played well, created opportunities but in the second half we were impressive. “In the second half we were too static”, beaten manager Massimiliano Allegri told his post-match press conference. Ramos’s theatrics were an unedifying moment in a generally uplifting final and, fittingly, it ended on a positive note when Marcelo charged to the byline and crossed for Asensio to tuck home the fourth.

“For Bale it was very important to reach this final”, he said. I’d only been training for five days with the team – I was really lucky to be involved, to be honest.