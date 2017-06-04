Former Panama Dictator Manuel Noriega Dead At 83

1983: Noriega takes command of the National Guard and becomes Panama’s de facto ruler, two years after Torrijos dies in a mysterious plane crash.

Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela announced Noriega’s death via Twitter.

Noriega died from a hemorrhage following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Former dictator of Panama, General Manuel Antonio Noriega, has died aged 83.

He said the ex-strongman’s family “deserved to bury him in peace”.

As he clawed his way out of an impoverished childhood, Noriega looked first not to the military but the medical profession for his preferred profession. Abandoned by his parents at age 5, Noriega was raised by his aunt until he left to pursue a career in the military.

Born less than a mile from the USA -controlled Panama Canal Zone in a tough Panama City neighborhood, Noriega was raised by a family friend.

During his ascent and time in power Noriega juggled work for the CIA along with relationships with Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, Cuba’s Fidel Castro and other foreign intelligence services. Indeed, Noriega was so trusted by the USA that, as CNN notes, the American government requested that he travel to Cuba to seek the release of “two American freighters seized by Cuba” in 1971.

Following Noriega’s ouster Panama underwent huge changes, taking over the Panama Canal from US control in 1999, vastly expanding the waterway and enjoying a boom in tourism and real estate.

Despite his rule, Noriega was never elected president.

It wasn’t long before Noriega’s benefactor, the USA, would turn on him, however.

By 1986, reports were circulating in the USA that Noriega had spearheaded the gruesome torture and murder of a high-profile rival, and that he was now earning a payday from Eastern European governments for American secrets.

When a US Marine was shot dead by Panamanian forces on December 16, 1989, President George H.W. Bush ordered an American invasion four days later to remove Noriega from power and restore democracy as part of “Operation Just Cause”.

Former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, who spied for the Central Intelligence Agency before his drug trafficking and brutal regime sparked a USA invasion in 1989, has died aged 83.

Noriega, naturally, explained the souring of his relationship with the US differently.

Noriega had since said his relationship with the United States soured when he refused to participate in anti-communist efforts spearheaded by the CIA in Central America during the 1980s The CIA has not commented on Noriega’s claims. “Now he is commander in chief and said “no” to our interests”.

Ruling Panama from 1983 to 1989, Noriega was a longtime collaborator of the Central Intelligence Agency and a useful USA ally in a region that was prone to leftist insurgencies.

While some resentment lingers over the USA invasion, Noriega has so few supporters in modern-day Panama that attempts to auction off his old home attracted no bidders and the government chose to demolish decaying building down.

There, he was convicted of a host of charges in federal court.