Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83

In 1989, Noriega was indicted in the United States on charges of racketeering, laundering drug money and drug trafficking.

Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died, a source close to his family said.

After his capture, Noriega tried to turn the tables on the United States, saying it had worked hand in glove with him.

Despite his rule, Noriega was never elected president. “Panama was an open book”. He was flown back to Panama in 2011. In 2015, he asked the country for forgiveness for his notorious rule. A poor but intelligent youth, his options were limited until a half-brother helped him join the military. It was only after he was denied admission from medical school as a young man – likely because of his financial circumstances – that Noriega continued his studies at a military academy in Peru.

Under his regime, scores of his opponents were tortured and killed.

Noriega became Torrijos’ secret police chief and a key lieutenant for 13 years – all the while working as a paid informant for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), collecting information on leftist groups and movements in Latin America.

In 1983 Noriega took command of the Panamanian Army and installed himself as Panama’s leader.

By 1986, reports were circulating in the US that Noriega had spearheaded the gruesome torture and murder of a high-profile rival, and that he was now earning a payday from Eastern European governments for American secrets.

While in jail he was convicted in absentia in France of money-laundering and sentenced to seven years.

But his brutality and criminal behavior eventually led to his undoing. Between 1970 and 1987, he appeared in at least 80 different U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration files. But U.S. patience was wearing thin.

But relations between Noriega and the US turned sour by the late 1980s due to allegations of his own drug trafficking activities and his insistence on political independence.

Initially he reacted with defiance as the US imposed economic sanctions created to drive him from power.

The US relied on Panama as a regional listening post and Noriega quickly became a valuable American asset in a region hostile to Washington’s interests.

Operation Just Cause was launched without warning at 1am on December 20.

Noriega sought refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission in Panama City.

To some critics, the invasion of the strategic isthmus nation set the tone for US interventionism in the post-Cold War era and was a stepping stone to the Iraq War.

As part of an extradition deal in April 2010 and signed by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, France agreed to hold a new trial and to uphold Noriega’s prisoner of war status. This view was widely derided.

Around this time Noriega reportedly goes onto the CIA’s payroll.